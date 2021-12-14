Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? He Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols.  

    Due to the lack of players available to play I believe that they should sign LiAngelo Ball. 

    Why LiAngelo?

    The 23-year-old G-League player for the Greensboro Swarm is the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.     

    The two played together when they were younger, and Lonzo is not currently in health and safety protocols, which means that the two brothers would get a chance to play with each other.     

    This is the perfect chance to give LiAngelo a real shot at showing if he is a true NBA player or not.  

    He has played in the NBA Summer League and G-League, but has yet to be given a chance to play in an actual NBA game.  

    In the summer league (this past summer) he played for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 9.6 points per game, which was the fifth highest point per game total on the team. 

    He also had an unbelievable debut scoring 16 points and shooting 5/8 from the three-point range. 

    The NBA has turned into a league that wants players to be able to be knockdown shooters, and Ball can fill that role for the Bulls in the short-term while they have so many players out. 

    If he starts out hot, then they should keep him.

    If he ends up not working out, they can cut him.  

    The Bulls need to do this. 

