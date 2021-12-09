Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Star Guard To Save Their Season
    Publish date:

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Star Guard To Save Their Season

    I believe that the New York Knicks should go out and trade for Caris LeVert. The Indiana Pacers star could help change their season, and he used to play in New York, for the Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    I believe that the New York Knicks should go out and trade for Caris LeVert. The Indiana Pacers star could help change their season, and he used to play in New York, for the Brooklyn Nets.

    The New York Knicks started out the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1 in their first six games after going 41-31 last year.   

    After the strong start to keep the momentum going from last season, they appeared as if they'd be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.  

    Unfortunately, the Knicks have gone just 7-11 in their last 18 games, and now have an 12-12 record, which would not have them in the playoffs if they were to start on Tuesday. 

    One of the struggles for the Knicks has been of their guard play, and Kemba Walker has been pulled from the rotation, and has not played in each of the last three games even though he was active.  

    On Tuesday, Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported that the Pacers are "receptive" towards trade talks about Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner. 

    The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below, and the article in The Athletic can be read here. 

    I believe that the Knicks should try and trade for LeVert. 

    Why should the Knicks trade for LeVert? 

    The Knicks are struggling at the guard position right now, and while Derrick Rose has been a solid option, they cannot rely on him to carry the entire load all the way to the playoffs. 

    They need some more play-makers, and LeVert is the perfect mix of a scorer, but also someone that can create for others. 

    Last season, the former Michigan star averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.    

    Averaging over 20 points and five assists per game is no joke, and he could truly change the trajectory of the season for the Knicks. 

    For reference, the leader in assists on the Knicks this season is forward Julius Randle who is averaging 5.3 assists. 

    Their overall guard play just has not been strong, and LeVert could solve both scoring issues and play-making all in one.  

    Not to mention he's also familiar with New York City, he was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 and played for them until last season. 

    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Rockets Without Kevin Durant

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Status For Nets-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16202662_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17122725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Was Caught On The Microphone Saying Some Not So Nice Words To The Refs

    4 hours ago