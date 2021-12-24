Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Immanuel Quickley's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game
    Immanuel Quickley has been listed as doubtful for the game on Christmas between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
    The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day in a rematch of last year's first round series (the Hawks won in five games). 

    For the game, they could be without one of their best players. 

    Immanuel Quickley had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the team's last three games. 

    However, he has cleared protocols, but is listed as doubtful for the game because of conditioning.  

    The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season after beginning their season 5-1. 

    They have been underwhelming so far this season after going 41-31 last year to get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

