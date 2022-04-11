Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Raptors
Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.
The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening by a score of 105-94.
Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the win, and after the game he sent out a tweet.
The Knicks did not qualify for the postseason, so Sunday was their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
They finished with a 37-45 record in 82 games, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
