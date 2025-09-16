Important Contract Detail Emerges for Spurs’ Latest Signing
Bismack Biyombo is set to return to the San Antonio Spurs for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
However, it seems Biyombo’s time with the Spurs could be temporary, based on his contract setup.
via @MikeAScotto: The San Antonio Spurs are signing center Bismack Biyombo to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games for the Spurs last season. ESPN first reported an agreement between both sides.
Without a guarantee in place, Biyombo is fighting for a roster spot this offseason. The Spurs will soon fire up their training camp, with hopes of making a playoff run for the first time during the Victor Wembanyama era.
According to Spotrac, Biyombo is estimated to make $3.6 million for next season.
Biyombo entered the league back in 2011. He was a first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings, eventually landing on the Charlotte Hornets.
The veteran center has had stints with several teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Spurs, and the Hornets on multiple occasions.
Before Biyombo reached San Antonio, the veteran center started the 2023-2024 season with the Grizzlies, following his run with the Suns. In 30 games with the Grizzlies, Biyombo averaged 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.
On January 10, 2024, the Grizzlies waived Biyombo, which opened the door for him to join the OKC Thunder. His run with the Thunder was short-lived, as he dealt with a serious health concern. Biyombo’s time with the Thunder ended after 10 games.
Last year, Biyombo started 26 of the 28 games he played. He started with multiple 10-day contracts before signing an official deal that ran through the end of the season. Biyombo saw the court for an average of 18.9 minutes per game. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 5.1 points and came down with 5.6 rebounds per game.
Prior to signing with the Spurs on Monday, Biyombo didn’t seem to have too many suitors on the open market. The 33-year-old veteran could help San Antonio’s depth, as their front court has health concerns at the moment. If Biyombo stays on board throughout the year, his experience could go a long way.
Biyombo has appeared in 867 games for the Spurs, averaging 19.5 minutes per game. He has produced 5.1 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds per outing.