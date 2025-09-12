Important Contract Note Emerges on Latest Knicks Signing
Landry Shamet is back with the New York Knicks, but a key note about his contract suggests that his time with the team could be short-lived.
Depending on Shamet’s training camp and preseason performance, he could be back on the open market, since his contract is not guaranteed for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @SbondyNBA: Garrison Mathews one-year deal with the Knicks is confirmed to The Post by his agent, David Bauman, partner at the Familie.
Mathews will compete with Landry Shamet for the roster spot. Shamet’s one-year deal with the Knicks is non guaranteed, the Post has learned.
Shamet had a similar agreement last year with the Knicks. As the veteran joined the team in mid-September, he was competing for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason.
Although Shamet was expected to keep his position on the roster, an injury during the preseason prevented him from beginning the 2024-2025 season with the Knicks.
When Shamet’s recovery process started, he ended up getting taken in the NBA G League Draft by the Knicks’ affiliate squad in Westchester. The veteran sharpshooter would rehab around the organization, and eventually was brought back on the main roster.
Shamet re-signed with the Knicks in late December. He would play in 50 games. During that stretch, Shamet averaged 15.2 minutes per game. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and drained 40 percent of his threes, averaging 5.7 points.
During the Knicks’ playoff run, which resulted in an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, Shamet took the court for 7.5 minutes per game in 11 matchups. The veteran hit on 47 percent of his threes, producing 2.4 points per game.
Throughout the offseason, Shamet has been working out in New York, with hopes of ending up back on the Knicks. His wish was granted temporarily. Now, he has to earn his spot in a battle against two more players who joined the team recently.
Following the Shamet acquisition, the Knicks reportedly brought on the veteran Garrison Mathews on a non-guaranteed deal. On Friday, the Knicks added the former Rookie and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.
Since entering the league in 2018, Shamet has bounced around quite a bit. He’s had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn nets, Phoenix Suns, and the Washington Wizards before his journey led him to the Knicks.
In nearly 400 games, Shamet has averaged 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He made 41 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent of his threes.