Indiana Fever Announce Front Office Change After 2024 Season
Shortly after the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, the organization announced some changes in the front office. Friday, the team named Amber Cox the chief operating officer and general manager.
The general position position was previously occupied by Lin Dunn. She will now move into a senior advisor role within the Fever organization.
"I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watcher her successfully build teams both on and off the court," said Kelly Krauskopf, Fever team president for business and basketball operations. "She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her as we buld the Fever franchise into the next era of growth."
Cox will jump into the general manager role on Oct. 28.
"I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity," Cox said. "From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team's continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court."
Cox has worked with multiple WNBA franchises, including the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings. She was most recently with the Wings (2022-24).
She replaces Dunn, who has a lot of experience in Indiana. Dunn was an assistant with the Fever from 2004-07 before taking over as the head coach from 2008-14. She guided the franchise to its only WNBA championship, winning a league title in 2012.
Dunn returned to Indianapolis in 2022 to help with the front office. She helped bring No. 1 picks Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024) to the Fever.
After a bumpy start to the 2024 season, Indiana finished the year with a 20-20 record and reached the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Fever have also had back-to-back WNBA Rookie of the Year winners, with Boston winning in 2023 and Clark taking home this year's honor.