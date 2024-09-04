Fever's Caitlin Clark, Christie Sides Receive WNBA Awards for August Performances
The Indiana Fever nearly swept the WNBA's monthly awards for August. Coach Christie Sides and rookie Caitlin Clark piled up the honors after an incredible month, helping the franchise clinch its first playoff berth since 2016.
Sides was named the WNBA Coach of the Month after leading the Fever to a 5-1 record in the month. Indiana posted wins over the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky in August.
On Tuesday night, the Fever clinched a spot in the postseason with a 17-16 record. Indiana has not been in the WNBA playoffs since 2016. It's been an incredible coaching job by Sides, especially after the Fever started the season off with a 1-8 record.
Clark was named both Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for August. She is the first player from the 2024 WNBA Draft class to receive Player of the Month honors in the league this season.
In August, Clark hit an entirely new level, averaging 24.0 points, 8.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. She played a huge role in helping the Fever get to 5-1 in August and secure that spot in the postseason.
This is Clark's first time receiving the Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. It is the third time she has been named the Rookie of the Month (May, July, August).
Clark already owns multiple WNBA records this season. She was the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double and has set rookie records for 3-pointers made and single-season assists. She also passed Tamika Catchings on the Fever's all-time rookie scoring list, moving to the top of that record. She also owns the league's single-game assist record (19).
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Month after averagng 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. She helped the Lynx to a 6-1 record
The Lynx currently have the third-best record in the WNBA, also securing a playoff spot.