Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky Matchup Breaks Another Viewership Record
The matchups between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky continue to draw large audiences. On Sunday, ESPN's broadcast of the Eastern Conference rivalry became the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years.
Chicago defeated Indiana 88-87 in a thriller at Wintrust Arena. It was the third meeting between the two teams and the Sky's first victory of the series.
Per a release from ESPN, the broadcast had an average viewership number of 2.3 million. The audience peaked at 3.3 million viewers during the game.
This comes just one week after CBS' broadcast of the Fever-Sky game on Sunday, June 16 was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years. Clearly, fans are intrigued with the matchups between Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
Additionally, viewership for WNBA games airing on ESPN is up 179% from the 2023 season. There's an average of 1.23 million viewers through the first portion of the season.
Fans who watched Sunday's game between the Sky and Fever were treated to special performances from Clark, Reese and Cardoso.
Clark set an Indiana franchise record with 13 assists. She finished the game with a double-double, also scoring 17 points in the contest.
Reese recorded her eighth consecutive double-double, a WNBA rookie record. She ended the afternoon with 25 points and 16 rebounds, becoming the first rookie to have a 25-point, 15-rebound double-double since A'ja Wilson (2018).
Cardoso also posted a double-double, scoring 16 points and collecting 10 rebounds while making seven-of-nine shots from the floor.
The Fever won the first two meetings in Indianapolis. Indiana won the June 1 game 71-70 and the June 16 matchup 91-83. Chicago and Indiana have one more matchup on the regular season schedule, playing on Aug. 30.
Could we see another viewership record broken in a few months?
REESE-CLARK COMPARED TO BIRD-MAGIC: NBA legend Magic Johnson believes that the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese impact on the WNBA is similar to how he and Larry Bird changed the NBA. Both "rivalries" began in college and heightened the interest in basketball. CLICK HERE