Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky Matchup was Most-Watched WNBA Game in Decades
The budding rivalry between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky — magnified by the additions of rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — is drawing in great viewership. On Tuesday, CBS announced that its broadcast of Sunday's game was the most-watched WNBA game on any network in over two decades.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports released a statement regarding the viewership from Sunday's showdown. The Fever defeated the Sky 91-83. Clark finished the game with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Her Indiana teammate, Aliyah Boston, had her third straight double-double with 19 points and 14 boards.
Chicago rookies Reese and Kamilla Cardoso both finished with double-doubles in the loss. Reese had 11 points and 13 rebounds while Cardoso posted 10 points and 10 boards.
Per CBS Sports, SUnday's game was the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years. The average viewership was 2.252 million with a peak at 3 million. That was a 225% increase from last season's comparable game window — a matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.
Additionally, it was the most-streamed WNBA game ever on Paramount-plus.
Following Sunday's game, Clark was asked about why there's so much interest in the "rivalry" between her and Reese — which dates back to the 2023 National Championship Game between Iowa and LSU.
"I think it's just the emotion and passion that we play with. I think people love to see that," Clark said. "I think that's maybe not something that was always appreciated in women's sports and it should be. I think that's what makes it fun. We're competitors. That's the way the game should be. It's gonna be a little feisty. It's gonna get a little physical, but at the end of the day both teams are just trying to win."
Sunday's matchup was the second of a four-game series between the two teams. Indiana has won both meetings thus far, with both games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Chicago and Indiana meet again on Sunday, June 23 in the Windy City for the third matchup. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.