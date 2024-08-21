Fever Coach Christie Sides to Chat with Caitlin Clark Over Technical Foul Situation
Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides is going to have a heart-to-heart conversation with rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star is inching dangerously close to facing a suspension from the WNBA while the Fever push for a spot in the postseason.
Sunday, Clark picked up her fifth technical foul in Sunday's game between the Fever and Seattle Storm. She was hit with the whistle after slapping the base of a basket in the third quarter.
Although it didn't affect the outcome — Indiana defeated Seattle 92-75 — it puts Clark one step closer to facing a league suspension. If she's assessed a seventh technical foul at any point this season, she'll face a one-game suspension.
Following Sunday's game, Sides says she's going to have to have a conversation about the situation with her rookie.
"Yeah, we're going to have a conversation," Sides said. "I don't need Caitlin to sit out a game. So yes, that is, that is definitely going to be a conversation. She's just a fiery competitor. I mean, I don't want to take that away from her. That's the difference in who she is."
Indiana has looked red-hot since the end of the Olympic break, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 98-89 and taking down Seattle 92-75. At 13-15, the Fever are putting themselves in position to climb up the WNBA standings before the playoffs start.
It's imperative for Clark, who has already set multiple WNBA records this season, to stay on the floor.
Clark owns the WNBA's single-game assist recor (19) and broke the rookie single-season assist record. She's also the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double. The Fever guard also leads the league in assists, averaging 8.3 per contest.
The other issue with a possible suspension is that there's no reset button regarding technical fouls. If Clark reaches a seventh technical, she will then be suspended one game for every other she receives (ninth, 11th, etc.).
While Sides loves the passion and emotion Clark plays with, the coach is going to have to find a way to keep the rookie's head on her shoulders. Otherwise, there could be costly repercussions for the Fever.