Indiana Fever's Kristy Wallace 'Bag of Tears' After Making Australian Olympic Squad
Over the weekend, Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace received some exciting news. The WNBA veteran learned that she'd be joining Team Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Wallace, a native of Loganholme, Queensland (Australia), couldn't believe the news when she received the call from Team Australia coach (and New York Liberty coach) Sandy Brondello. While meeting with reporters on Tuesday, the Fever guard recounted the story.
"Sandy called me that morning and I was just a bag of tears. So, that's how the call went," Wallace said. "It was a really special moment."
Representing your country in the Olympic Games is a dream for any athlete. It's a really special opportunity for Wallace, too.
Wallace is in her second season with the Fever in 2024. She's averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game through Indiana's first 21 contests of the WNBA season. She's also shooting 37.7% from the floor.
Wallace becomes just the fifth player in franchise history to play in the Olympics. Others to participate include Natalie Achonwa (Canada, 2016), Tully Bevilaqua (Australia, 2008), Tamika Catchings (USA, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Kara Wolters (USA, 2000).
Prior to her WNBA career, Wallace played college basketball at Baylor from 2014-18. She averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game across her four-year career with the Bears.
Wallace was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. However, the guard did not make her debut in the WNBA until the 2022 season with the Dream.
In her first two seasons in the league, Wallace played in 66 games and averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.