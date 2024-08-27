Caitlin Clark Becomes 2nd Rookie to Earn WNBA Player of the Week Honor in 2024
Caitlin Clark has raked in another significant accomplishment early in her professional career. Tuesday, the Indiana Fever guard was named the WNBA Eastern Conferene Player of the Week. She's just the second rookie in 2024 to receive that honor, joining Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Clark was rewarded for her play during Week 9 action. The rookie out of Iowa averaged 25.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in games against the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx.
Indiana went 2-1 in those three games, defeating Phoenix (98-89) and Seattle (92-75) and falling to Minnesota (90-80). The Fever are 14-16 overall on the season.
It's another major accolade for Clark, who has already earned quite a few during the 2024 season. She's the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double and has set the league's single-season assist record for a rookie.
Additionally, Clark broke the WNBA's single-game assists record (19) and was named a WNBA All-Star. She's been named the Rookie of the Month twice (May, July).
This was the first time Clark has received WNBA Player of the Week honors. She's the second rookie in the 2024 WNBA Draft class to earn the honor, joining Reese.
Reese was named the WNBA Player of the Week for Week 7 games. She averaged 16.8 points and 14.0 rebounds per contest across five games.
Both Clark and Reese have been sensational during their rookie years. The two players have already met three times, with the Fever owning a 2-1 series lead over the Sky. Indiana and Chicago will play one more time in the regular season, meeting on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ION).