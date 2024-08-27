Caitlin Clark Becomes 2nd Rookie to Earn WNBA Player of the Week Honor in 2024

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is lightin' up the scoreboard and dishing dimes like a VET 🗣️



The @IndianaFever guard is a triple-double threat averaging 25.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 9.0 APG in Week 9 play, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/v8TxkdlrHn