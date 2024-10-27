Indiana Fever Part Ways with Coach Christie Sides
The Indiana Fever have parted ways with coach Christie Sides. The team released a statement on Sunday morning. Sides had just completed her second season as the leader of the franchise.
“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Kelly Krauskopf, Fever president of basketball operations.
“While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”
Sides posted a 33-47 record in her first two seasons as a head coach in the WNBA. She saw major improvement during his second year, leading the Fever to a 20-20 record and a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Sides had the opportunity to coach back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024). Both Boston and Clark were named WNBA Rookie of the Year in their respective first seasons.
Recently, it's been reported that Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White has been in contact with the Fever and Chicago Sky about taking over the coaching gig.
Prior to being the head coach, Sides was also an assistant for the Fever from 2017-19. She also had stops as an assistant with the Sky (2011-16) and Atlanta Dream (2022).