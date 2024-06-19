Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark on Cameron Brink Injury: 'It Breaks Your Heart'
Some unfortunate WNBA news trickled out of Los Angeles on Wednesday, with the Sparks announcing that rookie forward Cameron Brink sustained an ACL injury in Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Fellow rookie and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had nothing but kind words to share about Brink amid the difficult situation.
Clark and Brink were selected No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 WNBA Draft and both have enjoyed solid starts to their rookie campaigns. But Brink sufferd a torn ACL in her left leg just four minutes into Tuesday's game and had to be carried off the court.
Wednesday, Clark was asked about the injury to bring — a fellow rookie who she also considers to be a friend.
"Obviously devastating. You don't want to see anybody deal with any sort of injury, (especially) an injury of that magnitude," Clark said. "I know she's the type of person that'll be able to ge through it and come out of it stronger.
"But yeah, it just breaks your heart. She's such a good basketball player but an even better person. Obviously, knowing her and her being one of my friends and going through this process together from when we were 17 years old. Like, we were roommates on the road in Thailand. Getting to share draft weekend together, award shows our junior year of college."
Brink was off to a great start in her first WNBA season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. She recorded the first double-double of her WNBA career on June 7, scoring 10 points and collecting 10 rebounds in a win over the Dallas Wings.
Although the Sparks did not provide specifics regarding the injury, it's expected that Brink will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
"She was obviously having a great start to her rookie season, and then something so devastating like this," Clark said. "I know she'll come back stronger and I know so many people are thinking of her and praying for her. I'm sure she's overwhelmed by the support right now, and she definitely deserves it."