Indiana Fever Rookie Caitlin Clark Takes Over as WNBA's Assist Leader
Caitlin Clark is now the WNBA's assist leader. The Indiana Fever rookie guard passed (no pun intended) Connecticut Sun guard Alyssa Thomas for the league's top spot currently.
Thomas was the WNBA leader in the category heading into Sunday's games. She finished with just three assists in Connecticut's 96-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, dropping her average down to 7.7 on the year.
Clark ended Sunday's game with six assists as the Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 81-74. She is averaging 7.8 assists per game, the best average in the league after Sunday.
Indiana has played 25 games this season and Connecticut has played 23.
Clark has also piled up 194 assists through Indiana's 25 games. That total places her second among WNBA rookies all-time for most assists in a season. She's closing in on the record, set by Ticha Penichiero in 1998.
Penichiero recorded 225 assists as a rookie with the Sacramento Monarchs.
In Sunday's win over Minnesota, Clark passed Sue Bird (191 assists) for second on the list. With 15 games remaining on the schedule, she needs 32 more assists to pass Penichiero for the all-time rookie record.
Clark has had an impressive rookie campaign in Indiana thus far. She's averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. She also recorded the first-ever triple-double for a rookie on July 6 in an 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty.
The former Iowa standout finished the game with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. She also had a streak of five consecutive double-doubles entering Sunday's game against Minnesota.
With Clark taking over the top spot in assists, there are now two WNBA rookies leading different statistical categories this season. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is currently the league leader in rebounds, averaging 12 per contest.
Both Clark and Reese have been voted as 2024 WNBA All-Stars.