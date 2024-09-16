Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson Hit Major Career Milestones in Historic WNBA Weekend
Two of the most popular WNBA players made even more league history over the weekend. Both Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces superstar and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson celebrated more individual accomplishments on Sunday.
First, Clark dropped 35 points on 10-of-22 shooting in the Fever's 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. With that total, she's up to 761 points during the 2024 WNBA season, setting the all-time league record in scoring by a rookie.
Clark passed Seimone Augustus for the No. 1 spot. In 2006, she scored 744 points for the Minnesota Lynx as a first-year player in the WNBA.
Clark now owns the rookie record for scoring, 3-pointers made and assists. She also broke the WNBA's single-season and single-game assist totals earlier in the year.
Later in the day, Wilson decided to make more WNBA history, as well. The two-time league champion and MVP scored 29 points on 13-of-25 shooting in Las Vegas' 84-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun. That total pushed her over 1,000 points for the season, becoming the first player in league history to hit that incredible milestone.
Earlier in the week, Wilson passed Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd to become the league's single-season scoring leader.
It's safe to say that both Clark and Wilson have had remarkable years. Clark is on her way to winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and Wilson has likely secured her third league MVP honor in her seven seasons in the league.
More importantly, both players have secured a spot for their respective teams in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Will we see even more history played by these two talents? We'll find out later this month.