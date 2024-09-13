Indiana Fever Set 2024 WNBA Attendance Record
With Caitlin Clark in town, the Indiana Fever have set the WNBA attendance record for the 2024 season. According to a post from the team, more than 300,000 fans have attended games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, leading the league.
The Fever still have two home games remaining on the schedule, playing the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night and the Dallas Wings on Sunday. They conclude the season on Thursday against the Washington Mystics in D.C.
On average, the Fever have drawn a crowd of 17,000 fans to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The basketball venues has a capacity of 17,274.
Last season, the Fever averaged a meager 4,067 fans per game, per Sports Business Journal.
Excitement grew about the Fever after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark was the easy selection and she's lived up to expectations.
Clark has broken several WNBA records in her rookie season. She broke the rookie record for single-season assists and 3-pointers and has set the Fever franchise record for most points by a rookie. She also set the league's single-game assists record (19).
Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. She's a three-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week, a three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month and was named the Easter Conference Player of the Month in August.
Indiana fans will have a lot more to cheer about this season. With an impressive run since the end of the Olympic break, the Fever have secured a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs — the franchise's first trip since 2016.