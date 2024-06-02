Indiana Fever Surpass 2023 Attendance Mark After Only 5 Home Games
It didn't take long for the Indiana Fever to see a major boost in attendance after selecting Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The organization has already attracted more fans to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the first five games of the season than all of last year.
Saturday, the Fever played their fifth home game of 2024, hosting the Chicago Sky. With another large crowd on hand in downtown Indianapolis, the franchise's attendance reached 82,857 fans in the first five contests.
Last year, Indiana had just 81,336 fans attend games for the entire season (20 games), according to FanDuel.
Saturday's game between the Fever and Sky restored a little bit of a rivalry. With Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso on the court, three of the top seven selections from this year's draft were on the court.
Plus, Clark (Iowa) and Reese (LSU) played against each other in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. Reese led the Tigers to a national championship victory over the Hawkeyes in 2023. This past season, Iowa defeated LSU in the Elite Eight.
Fans were treated to a great game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Fever pulled out a thrilling 71-70 victory over the Sky, improving to 2-8 on the year and securing their first home win of the 2024 campaign.
With Clark and Aliyah Boston in the lineup, there's a lot of buzz and excitement about the future of the Fever and the potential to return to the top of the WNBA. It's going to take some time, but the franchise has an incredibly bright outlook.
Clearly, fans are already buying in.