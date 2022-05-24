Pacers Forward Oshae Brissett Among 14 Players Named to Canadian National Team Core Group

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett was one of 14 Canadian basketball players named as core pieces for the national team.

Like Team USA before them, there's an important stipulation: Each player made a three-year commitment with the national team. That ensures growth together and continuity.

The team will continue to be coached by Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse. Former Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren remains an assistant coach.

Brissett played the most games of any Pacer this past season. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and started in 25 games.

He began his NBA career with Toronto for the 2019-20 season, then was signed by the Pacers later in the season. He was a terrific addition and he soon was signed to a three-year deal with the Pacers.

His contract is non-guaranteed for next season, but he wants to be back. He made that clear during exit interviews last month. "I love it here. I want to be here," he said.

Team Canada will play in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers later this summer — scheduled to play the Dominican Republic, US Virgina Islands and Bahamas. That begins on July 1 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Here's the full list of players who made a three-year commitment.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

RJ Barrett

Khem Birch

Oshae Brissett

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cory Joseph

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

