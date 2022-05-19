Pacers Guard Chris Duarte Voted to All-Rookie Second Team. See Who Else Made It.

Chris Duarte capped off his rookie season by being voted amongst the best players in his class. The Indiana Pacers' first-round pick in 2021, taken 13th overall, was voted by a panel of about 100 media members to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Duarte started in 39 of 55 games, was named to the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend, though he did not play due to injury. He didn't finish the season, either, bothered by a sore big left toe.

He averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from range during his rookie campaign.

He becomes the 13th different Pacer named to an All-Rookie team, but just the second in the last decade. 2015 first-round pick Myles Turner, still the longest-tenured player on the team, was voted to the second team.

Durate received 52 second-team votes, edging out Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga by five votes for the final spot.

Below are the other members of the All-Rookie teams, listed in order of total points collected from votes.

First Team:

Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

Franz Wagner (Orlando)

Jalen Green (Houston)

Second Team:

Herb Jones (New Orleans)

Josh Giddy (Oklahoma City)

Bones Hyland (Denver)

Aye Dosunmu (Chicago)

Chris Duarte (Indiana)

