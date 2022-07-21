Indiana Pacers Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

After performing well at the NBA Draft Scouting Combine, former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard saw his draft stock rise tremendously and he was taken with the No. 31 overall pick, the first selection in the second-round of the draft, by the Indiana Pacers.

While his numbers in Summer League were not eye-popping, Nembhard did play well enough for the Pacers to give him the largest guaranteed deal for a second-round pick in NBA history.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Nembhard and the Pacers agreed to a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract that guarantees the rookie guard about $6.4 million through his first three seasons in the league.

Nembhard, 22, has always been known to be a very poised point guard that does not make many mistakes with the ball in his hands and has proven to be comfortable being his team’s primary facilitator.

He proved this in college and in his little time out in Las Vegas, Nevada with the Indiana Pacers, he continued to prove this, averaging a team-high 5.0 assists per game.

Already having Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell in their backcourt, it is going to be interesting to see what kind of role Andrew Nembhard has with this team early on in the 2022-23 season, but the Pacers would not have paid Nembhard unless they had plans to utilize him.

Standing about 6-foot-5 with a near 6-6 wingspan, Nembhard can likely play on- or off-the-ball, opening up a handful of possibilities for how the Pacers can utilize him with Haliburton, McConnell and others.

Likely to be one of the first players to come off-the-bench for Indiana this upcoming year, Andrew Nembhard will be looking to prove why he is deserving of this record-breaking second-round contract.