Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

Indiana Pacers Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

The Indiana Pacers and second-round pick Andrew Nembhard have agreed to a four-year, $8.6 million rookie deal.

After performing well at the NBA Draft Scouting Combine, former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard saw his draft stock rise tremendously and he was taken with the No. 31 overall pick, the first selection in the second-round of the draft, by the Indiana Pacers.

While his numbers in Summer League were not eye-popping, Nembhard did play well enough for the Pacers to give him the largest guaranteed deal for a second-round pick in NBA history.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Nembhard and the Pacers agreed to a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract that guarantees the rookie guard about $6.4 million through his first three seasons in the league.

Nembhard, 22, has always been known to be a very poised point guard that does not make many mistakes with the ball in his hands and has proven to be comfortable being his team’s primary facilitator.

He proved this in college and in his little time out in Las Vegas, Nevada with the Indiana Pacers, he continued to prove this, averaging a team-high 5.0 assists per game.

Already having Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell in their backcourt, it is going to be interesting to see what kind of role Andrew Nembhard has with this team early on in the 2022-23 season, but the Pacers would not have paid Nembhard unless they had plans to utilize him.

Standing about 6-foot-5 with a near 6-6 wingspan, Nembhard can likely play on- or off-the-ball, opening up a handful of possibilities for how the Pacers can utilize him with Haliburton, McConnell and others.

Likely to be one of the first players to come off-the-bench for Indiana this upcoming year, Andrew Nembhard will be looking to prove why he is deserving of this record-breaking second-round contract. 

Tags
terms:
NBA News2022 NBA DraftAndrew NembhardIndiana Pacers

USATSI_18702725_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel11 seconds ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Is Going Viral For What He Said About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18583141_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Update Given On Trail Blazers' Rookie Shaedon Sharpe

By Brett Siegel16 minutes ago
USATSI_18081992_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Draymond Green's Joke About The Los Angeles Clippers

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18224871_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_10364645_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Joke About Tom Brady

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Something On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17328376_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Trade Scenarios That Utah Could Pursue Involving All-Star Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18061505_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Mac McClung Tweeted After Signing With The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago