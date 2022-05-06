Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Invited To NBA Draft Combine

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine is set to take place from May 16-22 and Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana University will be a participant in the event.

Averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and shooting 58.9% from the floor as a junior this past season, Jackson-Davis emerged as the star on Mike Woodson’s team in Bloomington.

Named a McDonald’s All-American and Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Center Grove High School, Jackson-Davis has been an All-Big Ten selection the last three years.

It is important to note that he has not "officially" declared for the NBA Draft and will still maintain his college eligibility, even by participating in front of all 30 NBA franchises at the combine.

Every year, about 60 draft prospects, give or take, are invited to participate in this pre-draft showcase and invitees are determined by NBA front-offices and executives.

Many were anticipating the Indiana standout to receive an invitation to the combine, but his draft status seems very up-in-the-air right now, as most draft projections have him anywhere from a mid-to-late second-round pick, some even having Jackson-Davis being undrafted.

The son of Dale Davis, a former Indiana Pacers forward that spent 16 total years in the league, Jackson-Davis will look to prove at the NBA Draft Combine that he has what it takes to play in the NBA.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide whether or not he is keeping his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

