Insider’s Take on Trae Young Will Have NBA Teams Watching Closely
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Trae Young could be trending towards becoming the center of attention in the rumor mill once again.
Right now, everything seems great for Young and the Atlanta Hawks, who had a strong offseason.
But what about the future? According to ESPN’s Tim TmcMahon, that seems “murky” right now.
via Tim McMahon, ESPN: “The long-term outlook for Trae Young in Atlanta is murky at the minimum at this point. This is a guy who has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks for seven years. He's averaged 25 and 10. You know, just led the league in assists. His offensive production has been elite. But there are question marks about whether this is going to, you know, be a long-term marriage.”
The Hawks Have Something to Prove
Earlier in Young’s career, the Hawks looked like they were one of the biggest up-and-coming threats in the Eastern Conference.
After making an Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021, the Hawks have declined over time. At this point, they’ve been regulars in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The breakthrough into becoming championship contenders hasn’t taken place.
Last year, the Hawks landed the league’s top pick in the NBA Draft, which gave them a high-ceiling prospect in Zaccharie Risacher. This summer, the Hawks made some of the most notable moves to boost their roster, including the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luka Kennard.
The Hawks are not a rebuilding team. With Young entering his prime, the Atlanta front office is doing all they can to keep the All-Star guard satisfied. But both parties have to remain happy in order to stay linked long-term.
Young will play on a $45.9 million salary in 2025-2026. Next summer, he has a $48.9 million option on the table. He has until June 30, 2026, to decide if he wants to pick it up or become an unrestricted free agent.
For now, Young’s future in Atlanta shouldn’t carry a ton of doubt. But if the Hawks can’t get out of the Play-In range throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Young will have to be a name to watch as a potential flight risk for the Hawks.
The former fifth-overall pick has been in the NBA since 2018. He’s got four All-Star nods, and recently led the NBA in assists per game. Young is averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, while hitting on 35 percent of his threes.