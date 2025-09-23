Interested NBA Teams Get Important Cam Thomas Update
Cam Thomas could be on borrowed time with the Brooklyn Nets.
After spending the summer on the NBA free agency market as a restricted player, Thomas decided to take on his qualifying offer for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Without a long-term deal in place, the veteran guard is primed for free agency next summer once again.
Does that mean his time in Brooklyn is coming to an end? On Tuesday, the Nets’ front office leader, Sean Marks, addressed Thomas’s situation with the team.
“He’s approached this in a very mature manner. It’s part of the business. It’s maybe the ugly part of the business when you can’t find a common ground,” Marks said of Thomas.
“At the same time, how he’s developed and the hours he put in the gym, not only here, but on his own, speak volumes. He’s a Net—he knows that—he’s being very upfront and very mature. We’ve had plenty of pleasant conversations before about the process. Both sides understand what’s at stake. I also don’t want to jump to conclusions because a common ground couldn’t be met this summer doesn’t mean he’s not a Net in the future or throughout the season.”
Nets Aren’t Ready to Part Ways With Cam Thomas
The Nets are clearly one of the rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference. As they try to figure out which players should stick around long-term, the 23-year-old former first-round pick still has a question mark surrounding him in Brooklyn.
Thomas joined the Nets in 2021-2022 when the organization was still trying to make the “superteam” roster work. As a rookie, he appeared in 67 games, producing 8.5 points per game, while making 43 percent of his shots from the field.
In year two, Thomas’ playing time saw a slight dip, but year three was a different story. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field.
Last season, Thomas put up 24 points per game, with 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.
The biggest concerns surrounding Thomas are his availability and ability to contribute to a contender. He might average 24 points as the key player on a lottery team, but what does his production look like on a team where he’s the second or third option, and competing in meaningful games more often than not?
The Nets clearly didn’t feel any pressure to hand over a massive long-term deal to a young standout because they are still finding their direction.
Meanwhile, the rest of the league might want to see Thomas give it another go in year five. After seeing the court for just 25 games last season, Thomas put together a small sample size recently. This season will have a major impact on his future in Brooklyn or somewhere else.