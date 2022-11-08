Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game

Ben Simmons has missed the last four games for the Brooklyn Nets, but he will return to action on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the three-time NBA All-Star will be coming off the bench for the first time in his NBA career.

Via Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News: "Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will come off the bench tonight vs. Mavs after 4 games out with left knee soreness."

The former first-overall pick has played in 281 regular season games and 34 NBA Playoff games, but he has always been in the starting lineup.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season and had surgery on his back over the off-season.

In his first six games back, he has averaged 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

At one point, he was one of the best players in the NBA, but he will likely need a lot of time before returning to where he once was.

The Nets come into the night with a 4-6 record in their first ten games.

They had started out 1-5 but have gone 3-1 over their last four games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Mavs enter the night with a 5-3 record in their first eight games of the season.

They had started out 2-3 in their first five games, but they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Last month, the Mavs beat the Nets in Brooklyn by a score of 129-125 in overtime.