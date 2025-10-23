Intriguing Ex-NBA First-Rounder Jaden Springer Hits NBA Waivers
Jaden Springer won’t be on the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster after all.
When the Pelicans submitted their final roster, it didn’t come with a move to waive Springer. Reports suggested that the team was keeping him on board. Well, there’s been a change. On Thursday, Springer became available once again.
via @MikeAScotto: The New Orleans Pelicans have waived guard Jaden Springer.
Springer has had a hard time sticking in the league. In 2021, he entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season at Tennessee. He was a late first-round selection by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Joining a championship-hopeful team coached by Doc Rivers, Springer struggled to crack the daily rotation right away. He appeared in just two games as a rookie.
By year two, Springer’s appearances increased to 16, but he still spent plenty of time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers attempted to give him more opportunities in 2023-2024, but the playing time just wasn’t there for Springer.
In 32 games, Springer averaged 11.8 minutes on the court. He posted averages of 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds during his final run with the Sixers. Ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers traded Springer to the Boston Celtics.
Once again, Springer landed on a contending team. He got to experience a championship with the Celtics, but his contributions weren’t major. Across two seasons, Springer ended up appearing in just 43 games for the Celtics. He was traded at the 2025 deadline to the Utah Jazz.
Landing in a rebuilding situation in Utah, Springer played in 17 games for the Jazz. He shot 41 percent from the field, averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. After spending the remainder of the 2024-2025 season with the Jazz, Springer was waived. He was picked up by the Pelicans just days later.
Springer becomes one of the youngest shooting guards on the open market. Age should play in his favor right now, as he’s clearly still a developmental prospect. Last month, Springer turned 23. He might have limited action (110 games), but he’s been with NBA programs for the past four years.
If a team is looking for a low-cost, potentially high-upside, defensive-minded player, Springer will be available. If the young veteran clears waivers, he’ll join the NBA’s open market. If there isn’t any immediate interest for Springer, perhaps he’ll have to consider an overseas route like some of his fellow young former NBA guards.