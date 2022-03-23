Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving's tweet said: "No more illusions, I only want the truth of God."

Irving is in his 11th NBA season, and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets.

This season, he is only eligible to play in games on the road, but he has been having a phenomenal year.

The 2011 first overall pick is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

He is also shooting an incredible 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point line.

The last time he played was last week against the Orlando Magic, and he had a career-high 60 points.

