Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.

On Thursday night, former NBA star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Steph Curry that went viral on Twitter. 

Lin's tweet: "I hope Steph Curry wins the championship and finals MVP. But make no mistake about it, he does NOT need a finals MVP to validate his career by any means"

Is Lin right?

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players ever; he's been to the NBA Finals six times in eight years, has three NBA Championships (potentially his fourth this month) and is a two-time league MVP. 

Curry is also widely regarded as the best shooter of all-time, and became the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made this season. 

The Finals MVP Award is truly the only thing that he has yet to accomplish. 

In the first championship run, Andre Iguodala won the award, and then in the next two Kevin Durant won the award.  

Curry is arguably the most unselfish superstar of this entire era, so it's no surprise that other players have been able to get the shine in the Finals. 

There is a very good chance that he does win won before his career is over, but it probably does not effect much of his legacy if he doesn't. 

