Is LeBron James' Preseason-Ending Injury a First?
LeBron James will reportedly miss the remainder of the NBA Preseason. The Los Angeles Lakers star will put his focus on opening night, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
via @ohnohedidnt24: Shams: "Lebron James has started to ramp up here. He's doing a little bit on the court. But I'm told the expectation is still he's likely gonna be out for the preseason the goal being to be ready for opening night.”
So far, the Lakers have participated in two preseason matchups. They opened up their run with a game against the Phoenix Suns last Friday. Ahead of the matchup, Lakers head coach JJ Redick noted that LeBron was dealing with a glute injury. As expected, the Lakers were in no rush to get him out on the court as long as he’s not one-hundred percent.
When the Lakers entered Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, James missed his second game in a row. At this point, he’s eyeing an October 21 return. The Lakers are set to host the Warriors that night for the regular-season opener.
Has LeBron James Dealt With This Injury Before?
Being in the league for so long, LeBron James has battled quite a few setbacks. However, this is the first time a glute injury has sidelined the former NBA MVP.
Some of LeBron’s most notable injuries throughout his career affected his ankle, hamstring, back, groin, hip, foot, and knee.
The last time Lebron James missed extended time was back in March. He missed seven games in a row before closing out the regular season with just one more absence before the playoffs.
Being in the NBA since he was 19 in 2003, James has been fortunate to steer clear of injuries for the most part. It took eight seasons before James appeared in fewer than 70 games in a single season. At this point, LeBron has appeared in over 1,500 games. During his age 39 and 40 seasons with the Lakers, he played in 71 and 70 games.
While the preseason absence with a different setback is concerning, the Lakers are likely being as cautious as possible with their star forward. As the Lakers anticipate making a playoff run in 2026, they need to keep LeBron James as fresh and healthy as possible. With 22 years under his belt, the preseason isn’t as much of a priority for the All-Star.