Is NBA Free Agency Approaching for Kevin Love?
Kevin Love wants to play for a contender.
The NBA veteran is currently on pace to suit up for the Utah Jazz, who remain in a rebuilding phase heading into the 2025-2026 season.
Typically, a situation like that results in a contract buyout. However, the Jazz have not gone as far as discussing buyout terms with Love at this time.
via Marc Stein, The Stein Line: It is widely known in league circles that Love is determined to play for a playoff contender at this point in his career, but it is also customary for a buyout process to progress to an advanced stage once a post-buyout landing spot is assured.
Currently, Love doesn’t have a guaranteed suitor for his services. It just might take some time for him to find one, as most teams have completed their roster-building before training camp.
Back in July, the Jazz picked up Love in a three-team trade between the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Jazz. Love was included in the deal headlined by Norman Powell and John Collins.
Being in the NBA since 2008, Love has a ton of experience under his belt at age 37. He’s been a multi-time All-Star, All-NBA player, and has a championship as well.
At this point of Love’s career, he wants another title. He spent six years in Minnesota, nine years in Cleveland, and just wrapped up his third season with the Heat. Love hasn’t been a full-time starter since his 2020-2021 run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last year, Love appeared in just 23 games for the Miami Heat. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. The veteran made just 36 percent of his shots from the field and drained 36 percent of his attempts from three.
With the Heat hitting reset with some of their core group, Love ended up being the odd man out and sent to Utah. His role with the Jazz is questionable, considering they are a team still working on its identity in the NBA.
Last season, the Jazz finished 15th in the Western Conference. They won just 17 games, going 7-34 on the road. Not only did the Jazz end up with high odds for the top pick, but they found themselves without a top 3 pick. The Jazz ended up with a high-end prospect in Ace Bailey, but he’s been widely regarded as a project pick. Many expected Utah to be in a rebuild for the foreseeable future, which leaves Love’s future in Utah questionable.
At this point, Love has 952 games played. He has averaged 16.2 points and 10 rebounds throughout his career.