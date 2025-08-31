Is This NBA Player's Steph Curry Claim Too Bold?
NBA fans have had plenty of fun with comments made by the veteran forward Michael Porter Jr. this summer. Recently, he gave everybody another quote to talk about.
During a livestream, Porter was asked to name the players in the NBA who can “for sure” shoot better than him. In Porter’s eyes, there’s one—Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors guard has established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Porter Jr. certainly hasn’t been on pace to reach Curry’s records in the NBA books. But the former Denver Nuggets standout believes they are on the same level.
“That’s the only one I’m giving like a clear, ‘Elite, can shoot better than me,’” Porter said.
Curry, 37, has been in the NBA since 2009. The former seventh-overall pick has exceeded expectations, and earned four-time NBA Champion status, along with two MVP nods, 11 All-Star nods, and over 10 All-NBA acknowledgements.
When it comes to shooting, Curry has averaged 45 percent shooting from the field. From deep, he has knocked down 40 percent of his shots. On two different occasions, Curry has won the NBA’s Three-Point competition.
Does Porter Belong on the Same List?
The Brooklyn Nets forward has six seasons under his belt. While he might not have carried the same 1A role as a superstar like Curry, Porter is certainly one of the most consistent three-point scorers in the league.
From the field, Porter has averaged 50 percent from the field. From three, he has averaged 41 percent throughout his career. The only time he shot below 39 percent was during a nine-game run in 2021-2022.
Porter has knocked down threes efficiently enough to remain within the 80th-90th percentile range at his position for all but one of the six seasons he has played.
The Nets forward’s resume won’t match Curry’s, but he’s strong enough to talk confidently in his shot.
“There’s dudes that are on the same level: I think Klay Thompson. KD, I think like... If I got in the gym, like Duncan Robinson—he probably can shoot with me. You know—Trae Young, Dame... But I think Steph is the only one that’s clearly a better shooter,” Porter finished.
After getting selected 14th overall by the Nuggets in 2018, Porter launched a successful career with the Nuggets. In nearly 350 games, Porter averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist. He was a part of 75 playoff games and won a title with the Nuggets in 2023.
This summer, Porter was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets landed Cam Johnson in exchange for the veteran sharpshooter and a first-round pick.