Skip to main content
Former 2018 Draft Pick To Play Upcoming Year Overseas

Former 2018 Draft Pick To Play Upcoming Year Overseas

Isaac Bonga, the 39th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, is joining EuroLeague team FC Bayern Munich.

After being drafted 39th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and then spending four seasons in the NBA, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19), Washington Wizards (2019-2021) and Toronto Raptors (2021-22), Isaac Bonga is heading back to his home country of Germany to play for FC Bayern Munich, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

Bonga, 22, had received some interest from teams around the NBA according to Urbonas, but he has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich and will head overseas.

Playing in a total of 143 NBA regular season games, Bonga was never really able to cement himself as part of any team’s core.

He barely played his rookie season with the Lakers and after being dealt to the Wizards in the three-team deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, Bonga put together what turned out to be his best NBA season for the 25-win Wizards.

During this 2019-20 season in our nation’s capital, Bonga averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and started in 49 of the 66 total games he played in.

Signing with the Raptors ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Bonga ended up playing in a total of 15 games for Toronto this past season, being nothing more than an end-of-the-bench reserve that would come in near the end of games when things have already been decided. 

He did end up playing in seven G League games for the Raptors 905 this past year, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, and he averaged 19.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and shot 49.5% from the floor, 38.1% from three-point range.

Never really being a consistent shooting threat, the young wing will now return to his home country to work on his development and possibly make a return to the NBA later in his career.

Isaac Bonga joins fellow Washington Wizards teammate Cassius Winston as players from the NBA to join FC Bayern Munich this offseason. 

Tags
terms:
NBA News2022 NBA Free AgencyIsaac Bonga

USATSI_16892814_168388303_lowres
News

Former 2018 Draft Pick To Play Upcoming Year Overseas

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_6349566_168388303_lowres
News

Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15430301_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13581439_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyle Anderson Comments On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17286868_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Video

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17757054_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18141580_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18197824_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15360457_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Did The League Get It Right?

By Brett Siegel