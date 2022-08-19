Former 2018 Draft Pick To Play Upcoming Year Overseas

After being drafted 39th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and then spending four seasons in the NBA, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19), Washington Wizards (2019-2021) and Toronto Raptors (2021-22), Isaac Bonga is heading back to his home country of Germany to play for FC Bayern Munich, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

Bonga, 22, had received some interest from teams around the NBA according to Urbonas, but he has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich and will head overseas.

Playing in a total of 143 NBA regular season games, Bonga was never really able to cement himself as part of any team’s core.

He barely played his rookie season with the Lakers and after being dealt to the Wizards in the three-team deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, Bonga put together what turned out to be his best NBA season for the 25-win Wizards.

During this 2019-20 season in our nation’s capital, Bonga averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and started in 49 of the 66 total games he played in.

Signing with the Raptors ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Bonga ended up playing in a total of 15 games for Toronto this past season, being nothing more than an end-of-the-bench reserve that would come in near the end of games when things have already been decided.

He did end up playing in seven G League games for the Raptors 905 this past year, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, and he averaged 19.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and shot 49.5% from the floor, 38.1% from three-point range.

Never really being a consistent shooting threat, the young wing will now return to his home country to work on his development and possibly make a return to the NBA later in his career.

Isaac Bonga joins fellow Washington Wizards teammate Cassius Winston as players from the NBA to join FC Bayern Munich this offseason.