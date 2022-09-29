Skip to main content
2x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During 1st Week Of Training Camp

2x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During 1st Week Of Training Camp

On Sept. 28, Isaiah Thomas still remains a free agent. The two-time NBA All-Star played for the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Isaiah Thomas became one of the most popular players in the NBA on the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017.

During his tenure with the Celtics (part of three seasons), he averaged 24.7 points and 6.0 assists per contest in 179 regular season games.

Those numbers are remarkable for a player that was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down, and he has bounced around the league since that period.

Last season, he played in 22 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

He averaged 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest on 40.1% shooting from the field.

Currently, all 30 NBA teams have begun training camp, and the first preseason game will take place on Friday morning (in Japan).

Yet, Thomas still remains a free agent available to be signed by any team in the NBA.

He did not put up great numbers last season, but guard play is so crucial in the NBA that, surprisingly, no one has given him a chance for the preseason.

His career averages are 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 550 regular season games for the Celtics, Hornets, Mavs, Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

In addition, he has played in 25 NBA Playoff games, and in 2017, he led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 18, so it will be interesting to see if he gets signed by opening night. 

USATSI_17861556_168388303_lowres
News

2x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During 1st Week Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19118711_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Tweets Out 3 Photos From Japan

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17346395_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: Big Update On Lonzo Ball's Injury Timeline

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16406530_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Milwaukee Bucks Were Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121550_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Announce Full Training Camp Roster

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17876358_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: New York Knicks Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19123824_168388303_lowres
News

Zion Williamson's Return Makes New Orleans A Real Playoff Threat

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15897703_168388303_lowres
News

Very Encouraging News About Zion Williamson

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14271241_168388303_lowres
News

3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job

By Ben Stinar