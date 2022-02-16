Here's What Ben Simmons Said About Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

Last week, the Brooklyn Nets made a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that landed them 25-year-old Ben Simmons.

On Tuesday, the three-time All-Star spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Nets.

He was asked about playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and his answer can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"I think It's going to be scary," Simmons said of playing with Durant and Irving. "Having those guys run a long side me is multiple different weapons on the floor, and I think at the pace we want to play at it's going to be unreal."

Simmons was the first overall pick out of LSU in 2016, and had spent his entire career with the 76ers prior to the trade.

