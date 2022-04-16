Here's What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

J. B. Bickerstaff spoke to reporters after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 107-101 in Ohio on Friday evening, and the loss officially ended their season.

After the game, head coach J. B. Bickerstaff spoke to reporters.

"This was the most special group of guys that I've ever been around collectively," Bickerstaff said.

The Cavs will enter the off-season, while the Hawks will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and play the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

