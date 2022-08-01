Ja Morant's 2 Tweets On Monday

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out two tweets from his Twitter account.

Morant and the Grizzlies had an incredible season as they finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick made (and started) in the first All-Star Game of his career.

In addition, he also won the first playoff series of his career.

The Grizzlies played the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round, and they won the series in six games.

There had been a lot of leads that the Timberwolves had during several of the games in the series that the Grizzlies overcame.

In the second-round of the playoffs they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.

The Grizzlies ended Game 3 trailing the Warriors 2-1, and the Warriors would go 2-1 in the next three games to close out the Grizzlies.

Without Morant, there was no way that the Warriors were going to lose.

Curry and the Warriors ended up beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in just five games.

In the NBA Finals, they lost Game 1 to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

After the shocking loss, they would go 4-1 the rest of the way, to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

As for the Grizzlies, this was a season that they can build off of.