VIRAL: Ja Morant Has Words For Steph Curry After Game 2

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series by a score of 106-101 on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.

The win tied up the series at 1-1 and the next two games will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

After the big win, Ja Morant had some words for Steph Curry that were caught on the television cameras at the end of the game.

Morant exploded for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win (he also led all scorers in Game 1 with 34 points).

When Morant met with the media after the game he was asked about what he said to Curry.

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they also finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference (and made the NBA Playoffs last season).

Morant is one of the rising stars of the entire season and he made his first All-Star Game (and started) this year.

As for the Warriros, they are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball