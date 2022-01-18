Skip to main content
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Chicago Bulls 119-106 in Tennessee on Monday afternoon, and after the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet. 

The post from Morant can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The Grizzlies are coming off of an 11-game winning streak that was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. 

Currently, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 31-15 record in 46 games.  

They were a solid young team on the rise last season that made the playoffs, but this season they have taken the next steps as one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and look like they will be a team who gets home-court advantage. 

Morant finished the game on Monday with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

54 seconds ago
USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers And Magic Starting Lineup

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17521107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move In Nets-Cavs Game

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17088272_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Trail Blazers-Magic Game

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against Hawks

1 hour ago
USATSI_17167962_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Monday's Game With Hawks

1 hour ago
USATSI_17295273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

1 hour ago
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

1 hour ago