Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Knicks

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 120-108 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in New York City.    

After the game, Morant sent out several tweets that can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Morant finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals. 

The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-18 record in the 54 games that they have played.         

They are also 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 17-9 in the 26 games that they have played on the road.    

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record in the 52 games they've played, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.  

