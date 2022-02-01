Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 122-119 in overtime on Monday night in Philadelphia, and after the game Ja Morant sent out several tweets, and some of them can be seen in the posts that are embedded below from his Twitter account.

Morant finished the game with 37 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The loss dropped the Grizzlies to 35-18 in the 53 games that they have played so far this season.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, and have a four-game lead over the Utah Jazz, who are the fourth seed.

However, they are also four-games behind the Golden State Warriors for the second seed.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and are now 16-9 in the 25 games that they have played on the road.

