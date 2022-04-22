Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Viral Quote After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves In Game 3

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies took a 2-1 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Target Center.

Ja Morant had a triple-double scoring 16 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out ten assists in Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on Thursday evening.  

The Grizzlies overcame two different 20+ point deficits during the game, and won by a final score of 104-95 to take a 2-1 series lead.  

After the game, the All-Star guard had a quote that is going viral on social media. 

The Grizzlies avoided falling in a 2-1 hole with Game 4 once again in Minnesota. 

However, that is good news for the Timberwolves who can tie up the series on their home court on Saturday evening.  

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series on the road, and then have lost in the last two games. 

There is no reason to believe that the Timberwolves cannot do exactly what the Grizzlies did (lose the first game at home and respond in a big way). 

This is the first time the Timberwolves franchise has been to the playoffs since 2018, while the Grizzlies lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz last year. 

