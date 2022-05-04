Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors In Game 2

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriros 106-101 on Tuesday evening in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The win for the Grizzlies tied the series up at 1-1, because they had lost to the Warriors in the first game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

After the win on Tuesday, All-Star point guard Ja Morant was active on Twitter.

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they have experience after making the NBA Playoffs last season.

They lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round, but then came back out this year and finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Morant was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he has turned himself into a superstar this season (third season).

He not only made the All-Star Game, but was a starter in the annual exhibition.

This season, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round and this is there first time in the playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

