Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible dunk in Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Thursday night, and during the game Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that is going viral on Twitter.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

Morant and the Grizzlies are having an incredible season as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played.  

They have won each of their last two games, and are currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

Morant started in the 2022 All-Star Game last month in Cleveland, Ohio, which was his first time playing in the annual exhibition.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17819731_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Bulls-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Knicks-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat Without A Star Player Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago