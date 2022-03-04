Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral
Ja Morant had an incredible dunk in Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Thursday night, and during the game Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that is going viral on Twitter.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Morant and the Grizzlies are having an incredible season as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played.
They have won each of their last two games, and are currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
Morant started in the 2022 All-Star Game last month in Cleveland, Ohio, which was his first time playing in the annual exhibition.
