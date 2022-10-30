Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Final Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.  

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for the contest. 

Grizzlies PR: “.@memgrizz status updates: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) and Jake LaRavia (Non-COVID Illness) are OUT, and John Konchar (LT Shoulder Soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight at @utahjazz.”

The 2019 second overall pick has been one of the best players in the entire NBA to start the new season. 

He is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest, while the Grizzlies are off to a 4-1 start in their first five games. 

In a recent win over the Houston Rockets, Morant went off for 49 points and eight assists. 

They come into the season with big expectations after finishing with the second best record in the NBA last season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors).  

Their wins this season have come against the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Rockets. 

As for the Jazz, they enter the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games.

Over the offseason, they traded away All-Stars Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers), who were their two best players.

Therefore, they have entered a rebuilding mode.

However, they have looked phenomenal to start the season, and are showing that they will not be an easy matchup for opposing teams.

USATSI_18128972_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Final Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17898222_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Finalized Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16893387_168388303_lowres
News

Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19323876_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18338385_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17780467_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290629_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Where Minnesota Timberwolves Stand Early On In 2022-23 NBA Season - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17522317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar