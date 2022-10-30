Ja Morant's Final Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for the contest.

Grizzlies PR: “.@memgrizz status updates: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) and Jake LaRavia (Non-COVID Illness) are OUT, and John Konchar (LT Shoulder Soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight at @utahjazz.”

The 2019 second overall pick has been one of the best players in the entire NBA to start the new season.

He is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest, while the Grizzlies are off to a 4-1 start in their first five games.

In a recent win over the Houston Rockets, Morant went off for 49 points and eight assists.

They come into the season with big expectations after finishing with the second best record in the NBA last season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors).

Their wins this season have come against the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Rockets.

As for the Jazz, they enter the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games.

Over the offseason, they traded away All-Stars Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers), who were their two best players.

Therefore, they have entered a rebuilding mode.

However, they have looked phenomenal to start the season, and are showing that they will not be an easy matchup for opposing teams.