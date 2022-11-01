Ja Morant's Finalized Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are once again facing off with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Ja Morant, who missed the last game with an illness, has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.

Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update, Oct. 31 at @utahjazz: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) is AVAILABLE. Desmond Bane (RT Ankle Soreness) and Jake LaRavia (Non-COVID Illness) are OUT."

While they get their best player Morant back, they will be without Desmond Bane.

The former TCU star is averaging 24.2 points and 5.0 assists per contest to start the season.

He's also shooting 44.6% from the three-point range, so he will be missed in the game.

As for Morant, he had played in their first five games before missing Saturday's game.

On the season, the former second-overall pick is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest.

He also had 49 points and eight assists against the Houston Rockets earlier in the month.

The Grizzlies lost the game on Saturday against the Jazz by a score of 124-123.

They come into the night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

As for the Jazz, they had been expected to be one of the worst teams in the league after trading away All-Star Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason.

However, they are one of the best teams to start the season, with a 5-2 record in their first seven games.

Lauri Markkanen has led the way averaging 21.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.