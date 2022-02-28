Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Layup Is Going Viral

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies played the Chicago Bulls in Illinois at the United Center on Saturday night, and during the game Ja Morant had an incredible finish at the rim.     

The layup by Morant is going viral on Twitter, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.   

The Grizzlies won the game by a score of 116-110 to advance to 42-20 on the season in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Bulls, they fell to 39-22 on the season in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Morant finished the game with 46 points.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

