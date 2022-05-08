Watch Ja Morant's Miraculous Buzzer Beater

Ja Morant had a buzzer beater at the end of the first half of Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco taking on the Golden State Warriros for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night.

During the game, Ja Morant drilled a buzzer beater from half-court at the end of the first half.

The Warriors went into halftime trailing by a score of 64-57, but it would have been 64-54 without the miraculous shot from Morant.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 15 points at the break, and Morant led all scorers with 17 points.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Memphis.

The first game was by the Warriros, and the Grizzlies roared back in Game 2 to win by a score of 106-101.

This is the first time that the teams have played since Wednesday night, so they had an extended break before facing off in Game 3.

The Warriors missed the playoffs last year, and the Grizzlies lost in the first-round in five games to the Utah Jazz.

Related stories on NBA basketball