Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Dunk Went Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible dunk in Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts by a score of 120-107 

However, during the game, Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that is going viral on Twitter.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.    

Morant finished the game with 38 points, four rebounds and seven assists. 

The Grizzlies are having an incredible season as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played.  

They are also 7-3 in their last ten games overall.    

Morant recently started in the 2022 All-Star Game last month in Cleveland, Ohio, which was his first time playing in the annual exhibition.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17819731_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Dunk Went Viral

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Saturday's Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17830164_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Dunked On

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Desperately Need This Player Back

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Julius Randle Get Ejected For Shoving Suns Star

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_15472774_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago