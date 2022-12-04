On Saturday, the NBA announced they fined Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant for an incident that took place during Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies lost 109-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Morant finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Late in the fourth quarter, the All-Star point guard got ejected for arguing with the referee.

On Saturday, the NBA announced that he has been fined $35,000.

NBA Communications: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Morant is one of the most popular (and best) players in the NBA.

He was the second-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and last season he established himself as a true star (he made the All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second round of the NBA Playoffs).

This season, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 19 games.

The Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record in their first 22 games.

They are 8-2 in ten games at home and 5-7 in 12 games on the road.

After losing to the Timberwolves, they rebounded with a 117-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Tennessee.

Morant had 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

On Sunday night, they will play their next game when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.